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"Distance no longer provides protection": General Staff confirms strikes on all 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The General Staff confirmed that five of Russia’s largest oil refineries were hit, including the Omsk, Kirishi and Saratov refineries. Their combined capacity is more than 120 million tonnes per year.

"Distance no longer provides protection": General Staff confirms strikes on all 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries

On November 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of 5 out of 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries, noting that the Defense Forces had also struck the Omsk Refinery — a giant of Russia’s oil refining industry, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces struck five out of Russia’s five largest oil refineries. Since October 30, Ukraine’s "long-range sanctions" have reached the Omsk, Kirishi, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl refineries, which are among the five most powerful in the country

- the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "smaller, but no less important to the enemy, Novokuibyshevsk and Saratov plants also came under attack."

"The Defense Forces are systematically disabling Russia’s oil-refining industry," the statement said.

Almost 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. That is the distance separating Omsk from the front line, and it was there that a fire broke out on November 11 at the Russian Federation’s most powerful oil refinery. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Omsk Refinery — a giant of Russia’s oil-refining industry that supplies fuel for the war against Ukraine every day

- the General Staff stated.

As noted, it is capable of processing more than 21 million tonnes of oil per year and has one of the highest oil-refining depth rates in the Russian Federation (around 99%).

"The results of the strikes on the Kirishi and Saratov refineries have already been confirmed," the General Staff added.

According to the General Staff, "on the night of November 9, LLC Kinef (Kirishinefteorgsintez) in the Leningrad region was struck." As stated, this plant has an installed capacity of around 20 million tonnes of oil per year and accounts for more than 6% of all oil refining in Russia. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel for the needs of the aggressor state’s army. "As a result of the strike, the atmospheric tubular oil-refining unit (AT), the ELOU primary oil-refining unit and two cooling units were damaged," the statement said.

"Earlier, on November 7, PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery was struck," the General Staff noted.

The enterprise, with a capacity of around 7 million tonnes of oil per year, serves the needs of Russia’s military-industrial complex and armed forces. The plant’s only AVT-6 primary oil-refining unit, two fuel hydrotreatment units, pipelines and a 10,000-cubic-meter tank, where a fire broke out, were damaged. "The operation of the enterprise has been halted," the General Staff reported.

"Strikes on primary oil-refining units reduce fuel production for the Russian army and cut the revenues Russia uses to finance the war. Distance no longer provides protection: whether in Siberia or in Russia’s closer regions — Ukrainian soldiers are reaching the enemy where it forges its war. The Defense Forces, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, will continue to systematically take measures to compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

According to the manufacturer of long-range weapons, Fire Point, the affected enterprises account for 36% of Russia’s oil-refining capacity.

"Minus 36% of all Russia’s oil-refining capacity in 13 days (…) In less than two weeks, enterprises accounting for more than a third of Russia’s total oil-refining capacity came under attack," the company noted.

The combined nominal capacity of the affected refineries  – more than 120 million tonnes of oil per year.

Julia Shramko

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