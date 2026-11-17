Russia exported the largest amount of oil since late July, amid intensified strikes on the country's oil refineries, forcing producers to redirect oil intended for these facilities to exports. Bloomberg reports this, UNN writes.

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According to Bloomberg, Russian overseas shipments in the four weeks to November 15 rose to 3.9 million barrels per day. This is 280,000 barrels per day more than during the comparable period ending November 8.

According to Bloomberg, as of Tuesday, 13 Russian oil refineries had been hit since the beginning of November, including strikes on the TAIF-NK refinery in Nizhnekamsk and the Ilsky refinery in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of this campaign, Ukraine has put more than 55% of Russia's oil-refining capacity out of operation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday in a video posted on X.

Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity — Zelenskyy

The increase in exports adds to rising shipments from the Persian Gulf, prompting some market analysts to forecast a return to a global oil surplus, which could potentially lead to lower prices.

The strikes on oil refineries, it is noted, are forcing Moscow to redirect oil it cannot process into the export stream, increasing overseas oil sales. A lull in these attacks usually allows repair work to be carried out, boosting refining and returning oil to domestic refineries.

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump's deal with Moscow on importing Russian diesel fuel into the United States has run into difficulties: buyers have not been found for any of the shipments now being offered to Brazilian fuel distributors.

In the week to November 15, about 39 tankers loaded 30.27 million barrels of Russian oil, according to vessel-tracking data and industry reports. By comparison, 23.6 million barrels were loaded onto 31 vessels the previous week.

Shipments increased by 950,000 barrels per day last week, reaching an average of 4.32 million barrels per day, the highest level since June.

Weekly shipments, as noted, can be volatile, affected by weather, maintenance, sanctions, military activity and departure times.

During the week, two shipments of Kazakhstan's Kebco crude were made from Novorossiysk. Since the beginning of September, Moscow has been rerouting all shipments of Kazakhstan's oil through the Black Sea port, thereby freeing up additional capacity for its own stocks at Ust-Luga on the Baltic, which is considered safer.

The four-week average gross value of Moscow's oil shipments fell to a seven-week low of $2.45 billion per week in the 28 days to November 15. The increase in total shipment volume was more than offset by a fifth consecutive decline in prices for Russia's key Urals crude, the publication indicates.

On a weekly basis, the value of exports jumped to approximately $2.29 billion, offsetting about 40% of the previous week's decline. The nearly $10-per-barrel drop in the prices of Urals and ESPO crude was more than offset by increased shipment volumes, the publication notes.

General Staff confirmed the strike on one of the largest Russian petrochemical complexes