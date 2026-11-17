The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" in Russia’s Bashkortostan was hit overnight on November 17, UNN reports.

Bashkortostan on fire: one of the Russian Federation’s largest petrochemical complexes was hit. Overnight on November 17, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" oil refinery in Bashkortostan—1,500 kilometers from the border. Following the strike, explosions rang out on the plant’s premises and a fire broke out - the General Staff reported.

"Salavat," as noted, is not an ordinary plant. "It is one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil-refining and petrochemical complexes, capable of processing about 10 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants, and other products used to support the Russian economy and military sector. Thus, the fire in Salavat means less fuel for the tanks, trucks, and aircraft waging war against Ukraine, and less money with which Russia can continue this war," the General Staff noted.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures to compel the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

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What practical benefit this brings to Ukraine—an explanation from the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defense’s data , as a result of the strike on one of the Russian Federation’s largest petrochemical and oil-refining giants—the "Salavat Complex" oil refinery:

fuel will not reach the front. Every tonne that burned means Russian armored vehicles at the front that cannot be fully refueled;

a strike against military-industrial chemicals. This integrated production facility manufactures components without which the production of ammunition, gunpowder, and components for the defense industry is slowed;

a logistical and financial collapse in the rear. Taking a powerful enterprise out of action forces the enemy to patch holes in the domestic market, expend resources transporting fuel from other regions, and lose foreign-currency export revenues.

"The myth of a ‘safe rear’ is collapsing. Each such strike forces the enemy to spread its already scarce air-defense systems deeper into the territory of the Russian Federation, exposing the front," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.