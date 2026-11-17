Ukraine’s Defense Forces launched a large-scale strike on the Crimean Bridge during the night of November 17, causing the arch of the road section to collapse and damaging the railway infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this was the final stage of a multi-week operation developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces systematically destroyed Russian air defense systems, radars and electronic warfare equipment, and used, among other weapons, Palianytsia drones, FP-5 Flamingo and Neptune cruise missiles, and Ruta drones for the final strike. UNN analyzed the consequences of the operation and its significance for Russian military logistics.

The renewed strike on the Crimean Bridge was first reported by Ukrainian monitoring resources, including DeepState OSINT analysts. According to their data, the bridge was struck by a Flamingo cruise missile.

As a result of the attack, one of the arches of the road section of the bridge, together with the roadway, collapsed into the water. Damage to the railway section of the crossing was also reported.

Denys Shtilerman, co-founder and chief designer of Fire Point, confirmed the strike on the bridge by reposting a video from an onboard camera installed on an FP-5 Flamingo, showing the moment of impact.

"We dedicate this to the memory of our friends and colleagues Andrii and Yurii, without whom this would have been impossible. R.I.P.," he wrote.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike on the Crimean Bridge by publishing a video from a Flamingo onboard camera.

"I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, all units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine that were involved, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and all the manufacturers of our weapons for this unprecedented operation in response to Russia’s strikes on our infrastructure," the Head of State wrote .

According to him, the strike on the bridge was the result of the seventh stage of an operation that had been carried out over several weeks and was developed and coordinated by the Security Service together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military systematically destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets on the way to the final objective. According to Zelenskyy, Dovbush, Vendetta, Da Vinci, Sichen, MICH 2000, Ruta, Palianytsia, An-197, FP-1, FP-5 Flamingo and R-360 Neptune were used for this purpose.

"Today—already at the key stage—the Palianytsia drones performed exemplary, striking the road section of the bridge, while Neptune missiles, Ruta drones and FP-5s struck the railway section. Using Flamingo, our warriors carried out a controlled strike—and the connection worked perfectly until the last seconds," the President said, noting that in response to Russia’s strikes on bridges in Ukrainian cities, the Defense Forces are taking the war "back to where it began."

Russia’s Ministry of Transport has already announced the temporary suspension of road and rail traffic on the Crimean Bridge. The ministry added that there were no casualties as a result of the attack and that the damage was currently being assessed. At the same time, motorists were advised not to travel toward the Crimean Bridge.

Meanwhile, former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko posted a video showing that the closure of the bridge had caused major traffic queues leaving the peninsula.

"The katsaps cannot flee Crimea after the bridge was destroyed," he wrote.

According to OSINT analysts, the structure was hit above the navigable section of the Kerch Strait. The collapse of the arch may impede the passage of large-tonnage vessels, creating additional problems for Russia’s maritime logistics in the Sea of Azov.

The Flamingo project has paid for itself

Former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan believes that the scale of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge and the potential logistical consequences for Russia already make it possible to speak of the strategic effectiveness of Ukraine’s missile program.

"Objectively speaking, given the cost of the Crimean Bridge at $4–5 billion, the destruction of its road arch, the blockade of the strait and the transformation of the Sea of Azov into an inland body of water without external maritime logistics, the transformation of Crimea into a "besieged Leningrad," whose road supplies will run only along a "road of death"—it can be considered, with all the nuances, that the Flamingo project has paid for itself," Emelian noted.

He added that the strike on the Crimean Bridge was the result of a complex military operation.

"Without a doubt, this was a complex, multilayered, brilliant operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the final punctuation mark being placed by a ton of Flamingo explosives," the former minister wrote.

Restoring the bridge may become an extraordinarily difficult task for Russia

Journalist and political commentator Denys Kazanskyi noted that the destruction of the arch structure creates a much more serious problem for the Russians than damage to individual sections of the roadway.

According to him, installing such structures requires complex engineering work involving specialized marine equipment, including floating cranes.

"Restoring the destroyed section of the Crimean Bridge during the war will be practically impossible. This is how the arch that the Armed Forces of Ukraine brought down today was installed. It is a complex and slow process; marine cranes are needed, and they will be destroyed by drones. Shipping in that part of the sea is now almost paralyzed," Kazanskyi noted.

He also published footage made during the construction of the Crimean Bridge.

Ukraine is cutting Russian troops off from supplies

As military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko explained in a comment to UNN , after 2022 the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge partially lost its logistical importance because the Russians began using a land route along the M-14 highway through the occupied territories. However, systematic Ukrainian strikes on transport infrastructure forced the occupiers to use it more actively again to supply military cargo.

"It was precisely under these circumstances that the Kerch Bridge began to play a much more important role in supplying both the Russian troop grouping in Crimea and, in part, the "Dnipro" grouping. A significant portion of military cargo, equipment and logistical resources reaches the peninsula via this bridge," Kovalenko noted.

According to him, alternative routes through Chongar and Armyansk are also under threat from Ukrainian strikes. The Russians are trying to compensate for the damage to transport infrastructure by setting up temporary crossings, but their capacity is insufficient to fully supply the military groupings.

In addition, according to the military expert, disruption of the Crimean Bridge's operation could affect Russia's ability to launch attacks against Ukraine. Logistics for the weapons used by Russian troops to conduct launches from the areas of Cape Chauda, Hvardiiske and Balaklava also passes through the peninsula.

"Another strategic objective is to transform Crimea from a logistical hub of the Russian army into a virtually isolated peninsula, whose supply will become increasingly difficult," Kovalenko added.

He separately drew attention to the complexity of the operation itself. In his assessment, Crimea is one of the regions most saturated with Russian air-defense systems. Therefore, the successful strike on the bridge was preceded by prolonged efforts by the Defense Forces to destroy them.

"What is important here is a completely different approach, the quality of planning, precision, balanced use of resources and, most importantly, endurance. We waited for the moment when the Russian air-defense system in Crimea could no longer fully perform its tasks," Kovalenko concluded.

Recall

On November 16, the Russian-appointed head of temporarily occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced the striking of the Crimean Bridge and said that car traffic had been restricted.

Earlier, Denys Shtilerman said in an interview that Ukraine cannot completely destroy the Crimean Bridge but can destroy its spans every week.