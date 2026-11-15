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Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s long-range sanctions had halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity. He called this a response to strikes on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have already halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, reports UNN.

There was a report today by (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.) Mykhailo Drapatyi, in particular on Ukraine’s long-range sanctions. We are now seeing our results virtually every day, and overall, as of today, we have already halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity 

- Zelenskyy said.

Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries13.11.26, 15:16 • 20545 views

The President stressed that this was a "completely fair" response to Russia’s refusal to de-escalate and to its strikes on our energy infrastructure.

Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by 30% - Reuters10.11.26, 14:43 • 4093 views

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