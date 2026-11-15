Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have already halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, reports UNN.

There was a report today by (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.) Mykhailo Drapatyi, in particular on Ukraine’s long-range sanctions. We are now seeing our results virtually every day, and overall, as of today, we have already halted more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity - Zelenskyy said.

Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries

The President stressed that this was a "completely fair" response to Russia’s refusal to de-escalate and to its strikes on our energy infrastructure.

Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by 30% - Reuters