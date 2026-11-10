Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by 30% - Reuters

The resumption of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries since the end of October has reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by approximately 30%. Reuters reported this, citing two industry sources, writes UNN.

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According to the publication, Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries are exacerbating Moscow's difficulties in overcoming the domestic fuel shortage, as Russia is simultaneously supplying diesel fuel to international markets under an export agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukraine intensified strikes on Russian oil refineries at the end of October, when the ceasefire announced by Trump between Kyiv and Moscow regarding strikes on energy facilities never took effect.

According to industry sources and government officials, over the past week Ukrainian attacks disrupted operations and caused emergency situations at nine of Russia's 35 largest oil refineries.

According to sources' estimates, the combined daily nameplate capacity of Russian oil refineries affected by drone attacks since the end of October amounts to about 300,000 tonnes, or 2.2 million barrels. They include three large facilities in central Russia. The country's total primary oil refining capacity is approximately 930,000 tonnes per day.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction near St. Petersburg of a plant involved in supplying fuel for Iskanders

At the end of October, Russian oil refineries were processing about 700,000 tonnes, or 5 million barrels, of crude oil per day, the sources said.

According to their estimates, the actual reduction in crude oil processing volumes at Russian refineries may reach 200,000 tonnes per day.

The affected facilities include oil refineries in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, and the Volga region.

"Rosneft" has again restricted fuel sales across Russia due to attacks on oil refineries