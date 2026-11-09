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The General Staff confirmed the destruction near St. Petersburg of a plant involved in supplying fuel for Iskanders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4126 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces damaged three workshops at the Morozov Plant near St. Petersburg. The enterprise produces charges for Iskander-M missiles.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction near St. Petersburg of a plant involved in supplying fuel for Iskanders
Illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that a plant near St. Petersburg involved in supplying fuel for Russia’s "Iskander" missiles was hit, UNN reports.

Fuel for "Iskanders" hit: Defense Forces strike plant near St. Petersburg

- the General Staff reported.

As noted, every "Iskander" flying toward a Ukrainian city has its own biography, and it begins not at the launch system but in the workshop of a plant where the fuel that lifts the missile into the sky is produced.

One such enterprise, JSC Morozov Plant, is located near St. Petersburg. It produces explosives and developed solid fuel for the engines of the Topol-M missile systems. For 9M723 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles, the plant also manufactures and supplies solid-fuel charges for 9Kh820 engines. This defense-industry enterprise is part of the Rostec state corporation and is one of the important links in the chain that provides the Russian army with ballistic missiles, the General Staff said.

"On the night of November 9, the Defense Forces of Ukraine intervened in this biography. The units struck the enterprise and damaged three production workshops at once. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff noted.

What this means for Ukraine

"Every such strike makes it more difficult for the enemy to produce missiles for the "Iskanders" with which it strikes our cities. The chain is broken at the very beginning, long before the launch system," the General Staff stated.

"Ukraine is acting within the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. The Defense Forces are systematically undermining the aggressor’s military and economic potential in order to force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

New record: Russia lost 2,980 troops in a single day in the war in Ukraine09.11.26, 07:53 • 4312 views

Julia Shramko

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