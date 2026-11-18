President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians are making very intensive attempts to advance on Dobropillia and Kostyantynivka, but Ukrainian positions are strong, reports UNN.

Today there was also a good briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. Regarding the situation at the front—our positions are strong. And although the Russians are making very intensive attempts to advance on Dobropillia and Kostyantynivka, we are destroying the occupiers - Zelenskyy said, thanking all Ukrainian units for the results.

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In addition, today the President spoke in detail with the military and government officials about the export situation.

Regarding routes in the Black Sea and through European countries. There had been requests from Ukrainian farmers and other Ukrainian businesses. Together with the military and the government, we identified solutions that will help - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "our agricultural exports are a strategic issue both for Ukraine and for many others around the world, whose food security depends entirely on our Ukrainian agricultural production."

I am grateful to our military, our intelligence services, and the government for their proposals. We will do what Ukraine needs. This means billions of dollars for Ukraine's budget and resources for farmers to conduct next year's sowing campaign - the President concluded.

The General Staff reported 139 engagements and 4,850 kamikaze drones over the past 24 hours