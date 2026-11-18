During the day on November 17, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile strike and 63 air strikes, dropping 212 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 4,850 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,711 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops - the report says.

Situation by direction

During the day, on the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times in the direction of Tsehельne, Rybalchyne, Mykolaivka and Zarubynka.

On the Lyman direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Novyi, Lyman and Zarichne; three battles are still ongoing.

On the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing in the area of Ozerne.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Novoselivka.

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A total of 18 combat engagements took place on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Myrne, Serhiivka and Molodetske, as well as in the direction of Dobropillia; three battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 30 occupiers were eliminated here today and six were wounded; nine vehicles, one artillery system, 10 units of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, two ammunition depots and 52 enemy shelters were destroyed. One vehicle, five artillery systems, one unit of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 96 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 316 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military said.

On the Huliaipole direction, three attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Yehorivka, Kosivtseve and Herasymivka.

On the North Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions," the General Staff added.

Reminder

More than 2,200 km of Ukraine’s frontline roads have already been equipped with anti-drone nets to protect transport from Russian attacks and ensure movement along important logistics routes.

Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line