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Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

Keith Kellogg suggested a ceasefire along the current front line based on the model of a demilitarized zone. He emphasized that this is only a possible scenario.

Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line

Former U.S. presidential special envoy Keith Kellogg suggested that one option for a ceasefire in Ukraine could be to establish a truce along the current line of contact, based on the principle of a demilitarized zone. He said this in an interview with the media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the American general, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to seize as much Ukrainian territory as possible and has not abandoned his aggressive goals.

Obviously, Putin wants to get everything. At first, he wanted to seize all of Ukraine; then, four regions, not counting Crimea, which is already occupied. That is what he wants

— Kellogg noted.

What a ceasefire could look like

Kellogg believes that the parties could consider a humanitarian approach to establishing a truce, gradually halting hostilities along the front line.

Perhaps it would be worth using the model that the U.S. first lady applied in Oleshky. I mean, on humanitarian grounds, beginning to establish a truce along the line of contact, as in a demilitarized zone

— the general explained.

At the same time, Kellogg presented this scenario as a possible option for an agreement, rather than as an already approved plan to end the war.

Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be halted11.10.26, 00:17 • 18425 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Keith Kellogg
Crimea
Ukraine