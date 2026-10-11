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Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be halted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10340 views

Keith Kellogg supported Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries and other military-industrial complex facilities. He contrasted them with Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be halted

Former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg supported Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries. He said that Kyiv should continue attacking facilities connected to Russia's military industry. Kellogg said this on Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the American general, Russia continues to strike Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including churches and schools. By contrast, Ukrainian forces mainly attack facilities that support Russia's military-industrial complex.

Kellogg emphasized that Moscow is trying to achieve an end to Ukrainian attacks on its oil-refining facilities, but, in his view, Ukraine should not agree to such demands.

Kellogg supported the continuation of Ukrainian attacks

The Russians are trying to tell the Ukrainians and the Americans: enough attacking our oil refineries. The Ukrainians will not do this; they will continue attacking, as they should. This is a military operation, this is a war—and they are attacking correctly

—Kellogg said.

Thus, the former American special envoy openly supported the continuation of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, contrasting them with Russia's attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine.

Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP10.10.26, 21:31 • 16239 views

Stepan Haftko

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