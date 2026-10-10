U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs a new president who, in his words, is "capable of reaching an agreement with Russia to end the war." This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

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I suggest that they find a new leader who knows how to negotiate, because he could make many deals, but for some reason he never does - he said.

Trump also repeated his claim that the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war "would not have started if he had been leading the United States in 2022."

It started because of incompetence. Zelenskyy lost 30% of your country's territory, and the losses of both sides exceeded one million people—more than two million people were killed. This war should never have started. And I think it is time for Ukraine to have a new president - Trump's statement said.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for agreements on supplying Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

However, representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration threatened to stop sharing U.S. intelligence with Ukraine if Kyiv continues to ignore Washington's demands to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.