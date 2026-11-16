Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue for the seventh day; SpaceX and the Pentagon have still provided no explanation, attorney says
Kyiv • UNN
Starshield speed restrictions have been in effect in the occupied territories of Ukraine for seven days already. The Pentagon and SpaceX have provided no explanation.
Speed restrictions for the Starshield system have been in effect for the seventh consecutive day in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, who added that neither the Pentagon nor SpaceX has provided any response or clarification, reports UNN.
American media outlets continue to contact the embassy, reporting that in response to their inquiries, the Pentagon stated that no restrictions exist. I want to emphasize unequivocally: this contradicts the actual situation on the ground. I can confirm that the speed restrictions are indeed in effect
According to Sienik, these restrictions have real consequences for operations in Ukraine and require an urgent explanation and resolution. Seven days without answers is far too long.
We would add
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was unaware that SpaceX had again imposed speed restrictions on Starshield terminals used by Ukraine.
We would remind you
The Starshield restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for several days and are widespread. Russian jet drones are being intercepted only over Ukrainian territory.