Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock in parts of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 3 queues will be switched off, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 19:

• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3 queues).

It should be noted that one queue means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from two to 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainians’ homes as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

Russia targeted mainly energy infrastructure at night and in the morning - consequences and power outages by region