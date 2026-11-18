Russia attacked at least five regions of Ukraine with strike drones overnight and in the morning of November 18, hitting the energy sector among other targets. According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacks caused new power outages in eight regions, while emergency outages were in effect in three regions as of the morning. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported the consequences on social media, UNN writes.

Overnight and in the morning, Russia attacked five regions of Ukraine with strike drones. The attacks mainly targeted energy facilities, civilian enterprises, and residential buildings - Koretskyi reported, showing the consequences.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "the enemy continues its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure" and "since September alone, Russia has launched more than 1,000 strikes on the energy sector, mostly targeting high-voltage substations."

Where there are outages on November 18

"As a result of enemy strikes, new power outages were recorded in the morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The situation remains extremely difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supplies as quickly as possible, but repeated attacks significantly complicate repair work. The enemy is deliberately targeting energy facilities, including those where repairs are already almost complete, the Ministry of Energy noted.

According to the Ministry of Energy, yesterday, November 17, an energy worker was injured in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy strike. He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all necessary medical care.

Where there are emergency outages

"Due to equipment damage caused by enemy attacks, emergency outages are being imposed in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect, while power-capacity restriction schedules apply to industry. Due to Russia's ongoing attacks, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consequences of Russian attacks across the regions

In the morning, according to Koretskyi, "the Russians struck a market in Zlatopil, in the Kharkiv region, with a drone." "At least 11 people were injured, including a child," the Prime Minister said.

"A high-voltage substation was attacked in the Kharkiv region, and a power transmission line was damaged in the Khmelnytskyi region. Energy infrastructure was destroyed in Zhytomyr," Koretskyi said.

In the Vinnytsia region, according to him, "an agricultural enterprise was damaged by the Russian attack, while a farm was damaged in the Kharkiv region." Residential buildings were damaged in a number of regions, he added.

In the morning, the enemy also attacked Odesa, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"A residential building in the city center was damaged. Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, one person was killed. There were also injured people. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance," Lysak reported on social media.

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