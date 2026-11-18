Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones during the night of November 18, half of them jet-powered. A total of 126 were shot down or suppressed, including up to 81% of the jet-powered drones. UNN writes about this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia used to strike and where the attacks came from

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 18 (starting at 18:00 on November 17), the enemy attacked with 141 Shahed-type attack UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Chauda, Hvardiiske.

How the air defense operated

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (59 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Several attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations continue - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by the enemy's aerial attack weapons were recorded at seven locations.

Russia lost nearly 2,000 military personnel in a day in the war against Ukraine