Russia lost nearly 2,000 military personnel in a day in the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the course of November 17, Russian forces lost 1,970 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,629,010 people.
During the day on November 17, the enemy lost 1,970 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,629,010 people as of November 18.
Reminder
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded.
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