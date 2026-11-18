Rain will cover Ukraine — forecasters say whether to expect a cold snap
Kyiv • UNN
Rain is expected across Ukraine over the next three days, heavy in places, along with strong winds. Temperatures will remain above freezing, reaching up to 16°C.
Ukrainians can expect three more days of rain; it will be windy, but no significant drop in temperature is expected, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Over the next three days, light and moderate rain is expected; tomorrow during the day in the east and southeast of the country, and on Friday in most regions, locally heavy rain
On November 20, wind gusts of 15–22 m/s are expected in Ukraine, except in the northern part.
According to forecasters, nighttime temperatures will be 2–8° above zero, and daytime temperatures 6–13°; in the southern part, 7–12° at night and 11–16° during the day.
Ukraine will be hit by rain and wet snow, followed by warmer weather — forecasters have issued a forecast for the beginning of the week15.11.26, 17:42 • 25927 views