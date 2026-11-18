Ukrainians can expect three more days of rain; it will be windy, but no significant drop in temperature is expected, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next three days, light and moderate rain is expected; tomorrow during the day in the east and southeast of the country, and on Friday in most regions, locally heavy rain - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

On November 20, wind gusts of 15–22 m/s are expected in Ukraine, except in the northern part.

According to forecasters, nighttime temperatures will be 2–8° above zero, and daytime temperatures 6–13°; in the southern part, 7–12° at night and 11–16° during the day.

Ukraine will be hit by rain and wet snow, followed by warmer weather — forecasters have issued a forecast for the beginning of the week