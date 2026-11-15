Ukraine will be hit by rain and wet snow, followed by warmer weather — forecasters have issued a forecast for the beginning of the week

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The new week in Ukraine will begin with rain and wet snow; warming is expected closer to the middle of the week, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow will be predominantly precipitation-free; on November 17–18, rain is expected in most regions, with wet snow in the Carpathians, during the day on Tuesday, and in the northeast of the country. On November 16–17 in the Carpathians, and on November 18 in the east and southeast of the country, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some areas — the statement reads.

According to forecasters, tomorrow’s temperature will range from 2°C above zero to 6°C below zero at night, and from 3°C to 11°C above zero during the day; subsequently, temperatures will rise to 3–8°C above zero at night and to 7–12°C during the day, reaching 15°C in the south and southwest of the country.

When it will warm up again after the cold spell over the weekend - forecasters’ forecast