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When it will warm up again after the cold spell over the weekend - forecasters’ forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Temperatures in Ukraine will drop to +4...+8 degrees over the weekend, with almost no precipitation. Warmer weather is forecast from approximately Wednesday, November 18.

When it will warm up again after the cold spell over the weekend - forecasters’ forecast

In Ukraine, another rise in temperatures is forecast after the cold spell over the weekend, starting next week, approximately on November 18. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, after Friday's warmth, colder weather will arrive across most of Ukraine over the weekend. During the daytime, temperatures will range from +4 to +8 degrees. Only on Saturday, November 14, will some warmth remain in the east and southeast, at +10 to +14 degrees.

"On Saturday and Sunday, anticyclonic weather will prevail in Ukraine. That is, no precipitation is expected," Didenko added.

According to her, the nearest exception is that rain will fall in the east and Crimea on November 14. And that is all for the weekend.

Colder weather will persist afterward, but the next rise in air temperatures will arrive approximately on Wednesday, November 18

- Didenko emphasized.

Vitaliy Postryhan, a meteorologist from Cherkasy region, said that on the night of Saturday, November 14, a cold atmospheric front would cross the region, and the air mass would begin changing to a colder one from the Baltic. After that, the influence of an anticyclone from Europe would intensify.

"Such sharp changes in weather conditions can affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people," he emphasized.

"According to preliminary estimates, during November 15–17, the anticyclone will continue to determine the weather in our region. Therefore, significant precipitation is unlikely. Analysis of mathematical forecasting models indicates that in the middle of next working week, the Atlantic will continue generating cyclones. Therefore, we are not expecting a long period of consistently stable weather," he emphasized.

Rain, strong winds and overnight frosts: weather forecast for Ukraine on November 1414.11.26, 07:00 • 1712 views

Julia Shramko

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