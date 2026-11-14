Rain, strong winds and overnight frosts: weather forecast for Ukraine on November 14

On Saturday, November 14, cloudy weather with sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some areas, while air temperatures in certain regions will drop to as low as 7 degrees below zero. The coldest conditions will be in the west and north of the country, while temperatures of up to 12 degrees above zero will persist in the east and southeast. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain will fall at night in most regions of Ukraine, except the west. During the day, precipitation will stop across almost the entire country; only light rain is possible in the extreme south and southeast.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly at a speed of 7–12 m/s. At night, gusts of up to 15–18 m/s are expected in places in most regions, except the west.

Air temperatures in Ukraine on November 14

In the western and northern regions, temperatures will range from 0 to 6 degrees above zero throughout the day. In Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees below zero are forecast at night.

In the rest of the country, thermometers will show between 3 and 8 degrees above zero. The warmest conditions will be in the east and southeast of Ukraine, with temperatures from 7 to 12 degrees above zero.

In Kyiv, rain is expected at night, while no precipitation is forecast during the day. Nighttime temperatures will be 2–4 degrees above zero, and daytime temperatures will be 4–6 degrees.

In Kyiv region, temperatures will range from 1 to 6 degrees above zero throughout the day. At night, wind gusts of up to 15–18 m/s are possible in places.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center’s forecast, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Sunday, November 15. At night, temperatures will drop to 0–5 degrees below zero, while during the day the air will warm to 3–8 degrees above zero.

The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend