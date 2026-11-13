The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend

No significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine over the next three days — the days will be warm, while the nights will be frosty. The Ukrhydrometcenter told UNN.

During the coming night, light to moderate rain is expected in most regions; tomorrow during the day, there will be no precipitation. Temperatures throughout the day will be 0–6° above zero in the western and northern regions (2–7° below zero at night in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians), and 5–12° above zero in the rest of the country — the statement said.

According to forecasters, November 15–16 will be mostly precipitation-free; temperatures will be 0–5° below zero at night and 3–9° above zero during the day.

Rain, snow, and blizzards: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on November 13