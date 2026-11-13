Rain, snow, and blizzards: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on November 13

On Friday, November 13, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, an active atmospheric front associated with a cyclone over Italy will cause a complicated synoptic situation and highly varied weather in Ukraine. Ahead of the front, very warm air will move in from the south and pressure will fall rapidly; during the day, cold air will enter the western regions behind the front, causing pressure to rise.

Light rain, moderate in the western regions; heavy rain in the Precarpathian region, and heavy rain in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, changing to snow, freezing rain and wet-snow accretion during the day; icy conditions on the roads. Fog in the morning in the southern and most central regions. Winds predominantly southeasterly, 7–12 m/s; gusts of 15–20 m/s in the Precarpathian region and Transcarpathia, 25–30 m/s in the highlands of the Carpathians, with snowstorms during the day. Daytime temperatures of 9–14°C, 15–20°C in the southern part and most central regions, and 3–8°C above zero in the far west of the country (falling to 0–3°C below zero in the Carpathians) - the statement said.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Friday. Temperatures will be 4–12°C.

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