Astrological forecast for November 9–15: changes in government, new opportunities, and important decisions for all zodiac signs

The week of November 9–15, 2026, according to the astrological forecast, will be associated with rethinking past decisions, a struggle for influence, and personal changes. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko spoke exclusively to UNN about symbolic trends for Ukraine and the forecast for all zodiac signs.

Mercury and Venus are ending their retrograde motion: what this will bring to Ukrainians' lives

One of the key events of the week will be the end of the retrograde motion of two planets. Mercury will change the direction of its apparent motion on November 13, and Venus on November 14, Kyiv time. During this period, their apparent motion almost comes to a stop.

Astrologers associate Mercury with documents and negotiations, and Venus with relationships and money. Therefore, Bazylenko advises not to rush into major purchases, signing contracts, or important financial commitments this week, and to carefully check calculations and the terms of agreements.

Old conflicts may resurface in relationships. This is an opportunity to resolve them and complete postponed matters.

Jupiter, Mars, and Ketu: why the astrologer is talking about a struggle for influence

Bazylenko calls the conjunction of Jupiter, Mars, and the South Lunar Node Ketu in Leo the most tense configuration. Jupiter's conjunction with Ketu will occur on November 12; in the middle of the month, Mars will approach them, and on November 16, Mars is expected to conjoin Jupiter. In mundane astrology, Jupiter is associated with power, laws, and international ties. Mars embodies determination, conflicts, and forceful actions, while Ketu represents the past and the consequences of past decisions. According to this tradition, Leo is associated with leadership, political authority, and ambitions.

In the astrologer's view, this combination may symbolize a period of loud statements, escalating contradictions, a return to old approaches to governance, and the emergence of new leaders. At the same time, a review of decisions may open the way to agreements.

This is a configuration in which the past may remind us of itself, while the results of former decisions may require concrete action today - Bazylenko emphasizes.

The astrologer warns against excessive ambitions and authoritarian methods.

What the stars forecast for Ukraine

According to Bazylenko's calculations, Jupiter in Ukraine's independence horoscope is returning to its original position, opening a new approximately 12-year cycle. It is associated with foreign policy, international partnerships, strategic decisions, and the country's further development.

This time, Jupiter's return coincides with the conjunction of Mars and Ketu. According to Bazylenko, in Ukraine's astrological chart this concerns the sphere of diplomacy, negotiations, agreements, and open confrontation. She suggests that old international obligations, the circumstances surrounding political decisions, and the responsibility of the state leadership may once again become subjects of public discussion.

In astrological symbolism, this can be called a kind of karmic moment for the state—a time when it must answer for past decisions, complete unfinished processes, and determine its further direction of development - Bazylenko explains.

According to the forecast, tensions may persist after November 15 as well: on the 17th, the Sun is expected to square the axis of the lunar nodes, and on the 18th–19th, tense aspects to Jupiter and Mars are expected.

New moon on November 9: the symbolic beginning of a new stage

The new moon will occur on November 9 at 09:02 Kyiv time. In the astrological system, it falls in Scorpio, which is associated with inner changes, giving up outdated habits, and rethinking personal goals.

The astrologer advises defining goals and specific steps toward them. According to her forecast, people who have worked for a long time on professional or creative projects may see the results of their efforts. It is also important to support children's abilities.

Do not be afraid to change your views, reconsider your habits, discover new opportunities, and move beyond the familiar - the astrologer urges.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for November 9–15

Aries

The main issues of the week will be joint finances, debts, property, and previously assumed obligations. Long-standing agreements will have to be reconsidered. At the same time, opportunities will arise for creativity, romantic relationships, and projects that could not previously be realized. You should not risk money for the sake of quick profit.

Taurus

Partnerships, family, and housing issues will come to the fore. The astrologer associates the New Moon with an opportunity to begin a new stage in love or business cooperation. Old conflicts may require a calm conversation, while domestic matters may require a final decision. The advice for the week is not to carry past grievances into new agreements.

Gemini

Work, health, daily tasks, and time management will be at the center of attention. It is worth reviewing your schedule and priorities. The week may also bring news, new acquaintances, short trips, or study offers. It is better to verify important information and make decisions without haste.

Cancer

This week, the stars will emphasize creativity, personal life, and self-realization. You may return to a long-standing hobby or try to turn your abilities into a source of income. A reward for your work is possible. The main recommendation is not to undervalue your achievements and to devote time to activities that bring you pleasure.

Leo

For Leos, this is one of the most notable weeks of autumn, Bazilenko believes. She interprets the conjunction of Jupiter, Mars, and Ketu in their sign as a symbol of ambitious decisions, career opportunities, and the results of many years of effort. However, disputes over ambitions are possible. It is important to combine initiative with responsibility and not forget about family needs.

Virgo

Negotiations, studies, meetings, and information projects may become more active. News will change your view of the past. At the same time, it is worth paying attention to fatigue, your emotional state, and unfinished matters. Not all plans need to be made public immediately: it is useful to think some ideas through carefully first.

Libra

The main topic is personal finances and material stability. A favorable symbolic step would be to prepare a budget and assess opportunities for additional income. Friends may support an old idea. In personal relationships, desires and expectations will gradually become clearer. It is better not to rush into expensive purchases.

Scorpio

The astrologer calls the New Moon in this sign an opportunity for personal renewal. You can reconsider your habits, formulate ambitious goals, and start a new project. Your professional sphere may bring recognition or the results of previous work. However, conflicts with management and decisions made under the influence of strong emotions may complicate your progress.

Sagittarius

The week will favor inner reflection and the restoration of strength. It is worth paying attention to your own desires, rest, and plans that have long remained postponed. Ideas concerning travel, education, relocation, or international cooperation may return. You should not rush into decisions.

Capricorn

Attention will focus on friends, collective work, and long-term goals. New acquaintances will help revive old plans. At the same time, joint money, loans, taxes, and property obligations will require careful review. The best tactic will be cautious planning without ill-considered financial risks.

Aquarius

Changes in professional life are possible: new responsibilities, ideas about changing jobs, or a desire for greater independence. At the same time, former partners or old business agreements may make themselves known. The astrologer advises seeking compromises, not wasting energy on unnecessary disputes, and defining the main career goal for the coming months.

Pisces

Opportunities for education, travel, and expanding professional contacts may open up for representatives of this sign. New plans should be combined with the completion of current tasks. As the workload increases, it is important to rest. It is better to move toward a major goal gradually, rather than trying to do everything at once.

Kseniia Bazilenko advises not to limit yourself to expectations alone.

Do not be afraid to set yourself major tasks. But remember: new opportunities are best used by those who are ready not only to dream, but also to act - she summarizes.

Ukraine’s Solar Return: Astrologer predicts a year of transformative decisions and possible negotiations for the country