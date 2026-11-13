"There is no reason to panic": minister assesses whether a sunflower oil shortage threatens amid Russian strikes

Ukraine is not facing a shortage of sunflower oil, despite the shutdown of part of its oil production amid Russian strikes. This was stated by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi during a televised marathon on November 13, UNN reports.

There are sufficient stocks of products already produced by today, as well as those that continue to be produced, to supply the domestic market - Vysotskyi said, commenting on reports about the shutdown of oil production by one of Ukraine's major agricultural companies.

According to him, the domestic market consumes less than 10%, or, more precisely, he added, "5–7% of what is produced."

"Therefore, there is enough of this," he said.

The minister added that work would now continue on protection and assessing the possibility of resuming operations.

"The situation is, of course, difficult; it is a major challenge, but there are no grounds for panic or a shortage at this particular moment, so to speak. Everything is being done to prevent this," Vysotskyi emphasized.

Ukraine's largest sunflower oil producer has halted operations at its plants due to Russian attacks — media

To be continued...