Ukraine's largest sunflower oil producer has halted operations at its plants due to Russian attacks — media

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Agricultural holding company Kernel has halted operations at all of its oil extraction plants due to massive Russian attacks. The company has also suspended seed purchases. This is stated in a Kernel announcement dated November 12, reports UNN, citing Forbes.

Details

The publication notes that over the past few days, Russian drones have deliberately attacked the production facilities of Ukrainian processing companies, including Kernel's assets. The strikes damaged production buildings, equipment, and tanks.

The company explained that oil extraction operates on a continuous technological cycle and entails an increased fire hazard. A hit to equipment during operation creates a risk of a large-scale fire and threatens the lives of employees. Therefore, the company decided to completely shut down all its plants.

The enterprises carried out the prescribed safe shutdown protocols, and employees were transferred to safe conditions.

Despite the suspension of processing, Kernel says it is maintaining operational and financial resilience. The company continues to ship products from available warehouse stocks and fulfill its obligations to Ukrainian farmers and partners.

In the Ukrainian market, Kernel sells packaged sunflower oil under the brands "Shchedryi Dar," "Stozhar," and "Chumak."

Russia is preparing strikes on food industry enterprises in Ukraine — source