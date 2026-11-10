Russia is preparing strikes on food industry enterprises in Ukraine — source

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The Russian army is planning strikes on food industry enterprises belonging both to Ukraine and to foreign countries. UNN reports this, citing sources.

Details

According to the source, both Ukrainian and foreign enterprises are under threat of attack, including grain elevators, warehouses, oil production plants, dairy plants, meat processing plants, and poultry farms.

The goal of the Russian Federation is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, strike at food security, inflict damage on the economy, and reduce foreign currency revenues - the source said.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army is trying to split Ukraine along the Dnipro River and make the lives of people, as well as the lives of our cities and villages, as difficult as possible.