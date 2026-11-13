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Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3470 views

A prop from two "Star Wars" films was sold in Dallas for $4.875 million. The buyer has not been disclosed.

Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million

One of the most famous props in film history went under the hammer in the United States: Darth Vader’s lightsaber from "Star Wars" was sold at a Heritage Auctions event in Dallas on November 12. Bild reports, according to UNN.

Details

The final price was $4.875 million. According to the organizers, this is a record price for any collectible item associated with the franchise.

The sword was used in two films from the original trilogy — "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983). In particular, it was with this sword that Vader fought Luke Skywalker in Cloud City, where he uttered the famous line: "I am your father."

The sword’s hilt bears visible signs of wear: scratches, a crack, and even a broken-off fragment. Such defects usually reduce an item’s value, but in this case they are considered important proof of the prop’s authenticity by the auction house. The name of the buyer of Vader’s sword has not been disclosed.

The prop sold surpassed the previous record for a "Star Wars" item, set quite recently, in July 2026. At that time, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, together with the prop depicting his severed hand, was sold for $3.75 million.

Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact05.09.25, 13:07 • 6787 views

Olga Rozgon

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