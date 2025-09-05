Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact

Darth Vader's lightsaber from the iconic "Star Wars" film saga has become very popular among collectors - it was put up for auction. Its preliminary estimated value was between 1 and 3 million dollars, according to UNN, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

This coveted prop was used in the films "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi". The saber was reportedly sold for $126,000.

Among other items sold at the auction were Indiana Jones' whip and belt, which Harrison Ford used in Steven Spielberg's film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", which sold for $475,650. Also, Jean-Luc Picard's Ressikan flute, which belonged to Patrick Stewart's character in "Star Trek: The Next Generation", was sold for $403,200.

In addition, Rick Dalton's flamethrower tank and backpack, which Leonardo DiCaprio wore in the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", were sold for $346,500.

