Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact

Exclusive
08:58 AM • 3134 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 7232 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 7574 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 16367 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 26173 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 45055 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 37983 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 39869 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40441 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30832 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Trump accused Europe of financing the war through Russian oil - media
Russia forcibly involves Ukrainian children in military training in temporarily occupied territories - CNS
"Almost 500 combat vehicles per year": Germany significantly expands military support for Ukraine
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced
Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Darth Vader's lightsaber from the "Star Wars" films was sold at auction for $126,000. It was used in the films "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."

Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact

Darth Vader's lightsaber from the iconic "Star Wars" film saga has become very popular among collectors - it was put up for auction. Its preliminary estimated value was between 1 and 3 million dollars, according to UNN, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

This coveted prop was used in the films "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi". The saber was reportedly sold for $126,000.

Among other items sold at the auction were Indiana Jones' whip and belt, which Harrison Ford used in Steven Spielberg's film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", which sold for $475,650. Also, Jean-Luc Picard's Ressikan flute, which belonged to Patrick Stewart's character in "Star Trek: The Next Generation", was sold for $403,200.

In addition, Rick Dalton's flamethrower tank and backpack, which Leonardo DiCaprio wore in the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", were sold for $346,500.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Eddie Van Halen's 1982 Kramer guitar, modeled after "Frankenstein", was put up for auction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World