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Kremlin expects a new round of peace talks "fairly soon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2038 views

The Kremlin spokesman said that a new round of talks on Russia's war against Ukraine could take place in the near future. Russia is also open to contacts with Europe.

Kremlin expects a new round of peace talks "fairly soon"

A new round of peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine could take place quite soon. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this on November 13, as quoted by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"We proceed from the assumption that it will take place quite soon, in the very near future. That is precisely what was discussed with our American negotiators, and therefore we hope that there will indeed be a continuation in the very near future," Peskov said in response to a question about when the talks could take place.

At the same time, according to Russian media, Peskov said that for now there has been no substantive discussion of bilateral contacts between Russia and Europe before its joining the negotiations on Ukraine, but that Russia is open to them.

Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner13.11.26, 01:44 • 19776 views

We remind you

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff indicated after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin on November 13, following his visit to the Kremlin, that the schedule he shares with Jared Kushner, another U.S. envoy, already includes a next meeting, "and we will all work very hard to achieve this goal."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Thursday met in Dublin with approximately 50 leaders of EU and non-EU countries, warned that Russia seeks to change Europe’s security architecture and insisted that European governments must have a voice in the negotiations after two days of talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi that largely left the EU out.

Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussed the issue with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

This week, Zelenskyy urged the EU to hurry and choose someone—anyone—to speak on its behalf. "I think that in November, and no later, we need to decide who will represent Europe in the negotiations," he said.

Julia Shramko

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