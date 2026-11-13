Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on ending the war in Ukraine. After a meeting in Dublin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this was reported by U.S. presidential special envoy Jared Kushner, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, over the past several months, the American side has been working very closely with the Europeans.

We cannot reach an agreement without the Europeans at the negotiating table. We told President Putin that we consider this very important. And President Zelenskyy was a very determined supporter of this, and he had been talking about it from the very beginning. And I think we managed to achieve this with President Putin, and he is ready to try - Kushner said.

He added that many public statements were being made both on the Russian and European sides. At the same time, he hopes that during direct meetings the parties will be able to discuss all the issues in a calmer atmosphere, examining each problem in detail.

We remind you

Following a meeting with U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the European Union would become a full-fledged participant in the negotiating process on ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin was alarmed by Zelenskyy and his "greetings" to Trump — what the Russian dictator discussed with Witkoff and Kushner