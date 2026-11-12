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Putin was alarmed by Zelenskyy and his "greetings" to Trump — what the Russian dictator discussed with Witkoff and Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

Ushakov called Putin's talks with Witkoff and Kushner constructive. The parties agreed to continue trilateral contacts and discussions of the war.

Putin was alarmed by Zelenskyy and his "greetings" to Trump — what the Russian dictator discussed with Witkoff and Kushner
Vladimir Putin

The conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner was substantive, constructive, candid, and useful. This was reported to Russian media by Kremlin chief of staff Yuri Ushakov, who added that Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may continue discussing the entire range of issues concerning the war in Ukraine at their planned meeting in China, UNN reports.

All of Ushakov’s points about the talks between Trump’s and Putin’s special representatives in Moscow:

🔹Witkoff and Kushner supported Putin’s proposal to organize a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka based on the experience of Oleshky;

🔹Putin discussed Zelenskyy’s behavior and his "greetings" to Trump with Witkoff and Kushner;

🔹following the meeting, it was agreed to begin contacts on organizing a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka;

🔹Russia and the United States agreed to continue trilateral talks;

Witkoff, after his visit to Moscow, announced an agreement on the next trilateral meeting12.11.26, 18:35 • 10507 views

🔹Moscow hopes that Witkoff and Kushner will convey signals from Moscow to Europeans and Ukrainians in Dublin;

🔹Russia hopes that the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China will affect the entire international situation;

🔹Putin and Trump may continue discussing the entire range of issues concerning the "Ukrainian settlement" at their planned meeting in China;

🔹it is obvious that the current global security system is not working;

🔹Putin reminded the special envoys of Russia’s proposals for forming a security architecture, put forward in 2021;

🔹Moscow intends to add new considerations to the 2021 proposals, taking into account the lessons of the confrontation with the West;

🔹Russia hopes that representatives of Europe will support work on coordinating the parameters of a new long-term security architecture.

The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details11.11.26, 23:12 • 22975 views

Update

Kushner and Witkoff were supposed to meet with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on November 12. They then planned to travel to Dublin, where they were to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meetings will take place after the trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, David Arakhamia, a representative of the Ukrainian delegation, said that there was a "good momentum" to reach an agreement by New Year. And the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the sides had "moved closer to peace". 

The envoys want to "try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed, because we see some openings and opportunities there," Kushner told reporters on Wednesday, November 11, as reported by Bloomberg. Territorial issues remain the most difficult part of the negotiations, although the sides agreed on a significant prisoner exchange, he said.

The envoys will travel to Dublin to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "to have a conversation with him and discuss in greater depth some of the ideas that we proposed here today (November 11)," Kushner said.

Antonina Tumanova

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