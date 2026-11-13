Finland contacted Ukraine after a Russian warship was struck

Finland contacted Ukraine after one of the drones struck a Russian warship this week. This is the first case of a warship being struck in the busy Gulf of Finland. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

"We told the Ukrainians how vulnerable and fragile the defense structure of this narrow Gulf of Finland is," the country's Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen told journalists in Helsinki on Friday, November 13.

A Buyan-M-class corvette was struck by a drone early Wednesday morning near Suursaari, known in Russian as "Gogland," approximately 45 kilometers from the Finnish coast.

"A strike in international waters, which is highly sensitive from the standpoint of the environment and the volume of civilian traffic—we are making them understand that they must take this into account," Häkkänen said.

Finland records a strike on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea - media

Update

On November 11, the SBU reported that it had "planned and carried out the strike on the small Project 21631 Buyan-M missile ship 'Naro-Fominsk.' This vessel carries Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles. It was launched in 2022."