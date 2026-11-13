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Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Energy workers restored power to 203,000 households over four days. The mass switching-on of appliances after outages causes hundreds of new breakdowns every day.

Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week

In the past week alone, the Russians damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing a statement by DTEK.

The company said that energy workers spent four days restoring power to more than 203,000 households. More than 200 crews work on restoration efforts every day.

It is not only local networks that have been damaged. Russia is also attacking Ukrenergo’s high-voltage networks, through which electricity reaches the region. Because of this, Ukrenergo has to implement emergency and stabilization outages 

- DTEK added.

At the same time, the company noted that there is another problem: when the power returns, everyone tries to switch on boilers, heaters, and other appliances simultaneously. The networks become overloaded, causing new outages. There are currently hundreds of such cases every day.

Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructions11.11.26, 20:51 • 22507 views

Antonina Tumanova

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