Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructions

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DTEK receives nearly 5,000 inquiries from Kyiv residents alone due to outages. However, only one-third of them concern the company’s facilities. DTEK explained how to quickly find out why there is no electricity and when it will be restored, reports UNN.

Details

First, the company advises checking the current schedule. Ukrenergo may change its instructions regarding outages or introduce emergency shutdowns. The cause may also be an accident inside the building.

If the power is supposed to be on according to the schedule, contact your condominium association or housing maintenance office. If everything is fine there but there is still no electricity, notify DTEK.

This is important because a crew spends about an hour just traveling to a single call. This way, we will be able to help faster those who are waiting for their electricity to be restored - the company concluded.

On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity