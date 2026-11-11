$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
05:19 PM • 550 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:47 PM • 6246 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
04:05 PM • 13278 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
02:43 PM • 18404 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 13604 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
02:06 PM • 11599 views
Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states
01:57 PM • 12913 views
Yermak was allowed to travel throughout Ukraine during the investigation
01:48 PM • 12209 views
Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin
01:05 PM • 13055 views
"The path is narrowing": Reuters points to skepticism in the EU about Ukraine joining quickly
11:49 AM • 16342 views
Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Europe is ready to discuss with Russia the revival of Cold War-era agreements and restrictions on missiles - FTNovember 11, 07:22 AM • 5678 views
Ukraine seeks 10 years of support for an 800,000-strong army after the war - AFPNovember 11, 07:49 AM • 16170 views
Ukraine rejected a new U.S. proposal regarding the borders - TelegraphNovember 11, 09:41 AM • 5240 views
Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concludedNovember 11, 10:26 AM • 13326 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 14511 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers04:47 PM • 6170 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished04:05 PM • 13255 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto02:43 PM • 18388 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 51304 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 57478 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Oleh Kiper
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 14620 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 33116 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 30106 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 26959 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 27548 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Technology
BM-30 Smerch

On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

In a number of regions, electricity will be switched off around the clock for between one and three groups. The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system.

On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

In a number of regions of Ukraine tomorrow, November 12, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock. Ukrenergo reported that 1 to 3 groups will be switched off, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be carried out tomorrow: 

• for industry  –  power-limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group corresponds to 4 hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

Ukrenergo reported that the reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system.

Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible 

- the company reported.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages11.11.26, 10:55 • 4454 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine