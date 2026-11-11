On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

In a number of regions of Ukraine tomorrow, November 12, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock. Ukrenergo reported that 1 to 3 groups will be switched off, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be carried out tomorrow:

• for industry – power-limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group corresponds to 4 hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

Ukrenergo reported that the reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system.

Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible - the company reported.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages