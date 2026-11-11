Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin

During the night and morning of November 11, the Russian army carried out another attack on Ukraine. There are dead and injured people in a number of regions, as well as destruction, including of critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN.

Details

A 70-year-old woman who was injured as a result of the attack died in the Odesa region. She was hospitalized in extremely serious condition with multiple injuries. Doctors fought for her life until the very end, but were unable to save her. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported that one person was killed and another fifteen were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. During the day, the occupiers carried out 1,107 strikes on 54 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that a 68-year-old resident of the village of Stanislav was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on November 8.

His colleague, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported that two people were killed and another five were injured. In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 25 times during the day. A total of 661 people, including 53 children, were evacuated from the front line.

The Russians also struck critical infrastructure facilities. According to data from Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, one of the facilities in the Uman district was damaged. As of the morning, some consumers were still without electricity.

His colleague, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported that four people were injured as a result of Russian attacks during the previous day. Among them were National Police officers who arrived in response to a call and came under a second strike while documenting Russian crimes.

Energy, transport, and fuel infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr, Hlybochytsia, Olevsk, Zviahel, and Oliivka communities came under attack. The enemy attacks damaged residential buildings, a private enterprise, and at least 20 cars - the post said.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on November 11 at approximately 03:20, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, a Bandероль-type missile was used.

A fire covering an area of approximately 900 m² broke out on the premises of a garage cooperative. Seventy-two garages and cars were damaged. In addition, the blast wave damaged windows in nearby residential buildings. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction - the prosecutor's office reported.

Previously

Following Russian attacks, consumers in eight regions were left without electricity. Emergency power outages are in effect in the Kharkiv region, and an energy worker was injured.