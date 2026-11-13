After the latest Starshield outages, the speed restriction remains in place, with no clear explanations — Zelenskyy

After new Starshield outages began in Ukraine, a speed limit of 161 km/h remains in place along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT), making it impossible, among other things, to operate interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." There are still no clear explanations. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this following a military command briefing on communications with the American side on November 13, UNN writes.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on communications with the American side regarding the issue of Starshield speed. Unfortunately, along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, a speed limit for our forces of 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) remains in place, which makes it impossible, in particular, to use interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." There are still no clear explanations. I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to establish more active contact with the State Department, the Pentagon, and SpaceX to obtain clarification and rectify the situation - Zelenskyy said on social media following a conference call.

SpaceX denied changes following reports of a new Starshield outage for Ukraine - Axios

According to him, "there were also instructions to the Commander of the Air Force, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Agrarian Policy regarding the provision of air defense systems and the improvement of the work of mobile fire groups to protect designated agricultural industry facilities."

"We are now preparing new defense packages for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to each and every person who is working truly promptly," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also, according to him, "there were detailed reports on the aftermath of the strikes on the Sumy region and restoration work in Shostka and Konotop. There were also reports on the Kyiv region — Bila Tserkva, Brovary, and other cities." "The pace of restoration work is far too slow, and, unfortunately, there was inaccurate reporting from the field in several cities. We identified how to correct this. The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry for Communities, must prepare additional tools for cooperation with cities and communities so that restoration can proceed more quickly. Separately, we discussed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine the restoration in Kyiv of the buildings of the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, which were damaged by a Russian "Shahed." The Minister of Energy reported on the protection of transformers and other equipment in the power system," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy