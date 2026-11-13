SpaceX denied changes following reports of a new Starshield outage for Ukraine - Axios

Elon Musk's SpaceX company denied changes to the operation of its satellite system after the Ukrainian side reported another Starshield outage. Axios reported this on November 12, UNN writes.

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The Ukrainian government contacted the Pentagon and SpaceX asking them to explain the new restrictions which, according to them, are disrupting the operation of the satellite system that their military uses to intercept Russian drones.

This is already the second time in recent weeks that Ukraine has reported Starshield, developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, experiencing disruptions.

The Ukrainian military uses Starshield—the military version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications system—for reconnaissance and drone interception, the outlet notes.

SpaceX told Axios: "That is not true. No changes have occurred."

Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy

A Ukrainian official said that the restrictions have been in effect for three days already.

"On the first day, there were 10% restrictions; on the second day, 50%; and today, 100% of missions are failing because of the restrictions," the official said.

Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in the United States, Denys Senik, said that the Starshield system shuts down when drones fly at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour (161 km/h).

"At present, we have no explanations from SpaceX or the Pentagon," he said.

The U.S. Congress demands explanations from the Trump administration and SpaceX over Starshield restrictions for Ukraine