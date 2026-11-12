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Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10495 views

Ukraine has been recording systematic Starshield restrictions along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories for several days. Zelenskyy said this complicates drone interception.

Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy

For several days, significant disruptions in the operation of Starshield over Ukrainian territory have been recorded: along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, systematic Starshield speed restrictions of 161 km/h are in effect. The Ukrainian side is trying to clarify all the circumstances with the American side. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on November 12 following briefings by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, UNN writes.

There were briefings by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. Unfortunately, our units have been recording significant disruptions in the operation of Starshield over Ukrainian territory for several days now: along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Specifically, systematic Starshield speed restrictions of 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) are in effect. The Ukrainian military has already verified the circumstances, and these are not random errors but a systematic speed restriction

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The president emphasized: "For us, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones. Unfortunately, there have already been strikes because the interception systems do not reach sufficient speeds and fail to intercept them in time. Unfortunately, this helps the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more precise strikes against Ukraine."

We are trying to clarify all the circumstances with the American side

- Zelenskyy noted.

Update

These are not the first restrictions recorded recently. The last time this happened was in October. At that time, Starlink/Starshield operating speed was restored to more than 400 km/h; the connection was stable as of October 24.

The Starshield program is a secure version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system, intended for government and military customers.

Julia Shramko

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