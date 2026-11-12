The U.S. Congress demands explanations from the Trump administration and SpaceX over Starshield restrictions for Ukraine

The bipartisan Ukraine support group in the U.S. Congress is demanding explanations from Donald Trump’s administration and SpaceX regarding restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine. This is stated in a post by the group on the social network X, reports UNN.

On behalf of 105 members of the Ukraine Caucus in Congress from both parties, we express our grave concern over reports from Ukraine that Starshield’s operating speed has once again been restricted - the statement says.

It also emphasizes that Congress has repeatedly stated that Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and the rest of Europe is a vital national interest of the United States.

We demand a full report from the Trump administration and SpaceX on how and why this happened, as well as immediate action to restore full access to Starshield - the lawmakers said.

Let us recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Starshield speed restrictions have been imposed again in Ukraine, particularly in temporarily occupied territories, complicating the operation of Ukrainian interceptor drones and allowing more Russian drones to reach their targets