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Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Harry Kane made his 126th appearance for England against Croatia, surpassing Peter Shilton's record. England lead 1–0.

Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national team
Photo: Reuters

England captain Harry Kane made his 126th appearance for the "Three Lions" in the match against Croatia in the Nations League, breaking Peter Shilton’s record for the number of appearances, UNN reports. 

Details 

Before the game, Peter Shilton, who had 125 appearances to his name, presented Kane with a commemorative award. 

"A phenomenal record, passed from one "Three Lions" legend to another," the post said. 

Kane also received from Croatia captain Luka Modrić a replica of a historic football that was brought from England to Croatia in 1800. 

Congratulations on winning the "Ballon d'Or" and becoming England’s record appearance holder (126 appearances) — two outstanding achievements that reflect your unparalleled career and enduring legacy. In 1880, English industrialists brought the first football to Croatia, popularising the game of millions among the residents of Županja and leaving them a gift that became part of the history of Croatian football. Today, we proudly repeat this gesture by presenting this replica of the historic ball —  a symbol of the strong connection between English and Croatian football. Our sincere congratulations, and we wish you success 

- the Croatian Football Federation said. 

In addition, Kane took to the field with the "Ballon d'Or" he won in October. 

It should be noted that England and Croatia are currently facing each other in the Nations League. The score is 1–0 in favour of the English. Morgan Rogers scored from a pass by Jude Bellingham. 

Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner27.10.26, 00:57 • 14149 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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