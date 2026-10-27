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Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Bayern forward Harry Kane won the vote for the 2024/2025 season’s Ballon d’Or. He scored 73 goals in 65 matches.

Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

In London, at the Palladium Theatre, the winner of the Ballon d’Or—the award for the world’s best footballer of the 2025/2026 season—was determined. According to the voting results, the 70th-anniversary award went to English forward Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, reports UNN

Details 

The award was presented by two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who won it in 1997 and 2022. Thus, after Michael Owen, George Best, Stanley Matthews and Kevin Keegan, Kane became the fifth Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or. 

Harry Kane, who received the Gerd Müller Trophy today as the best forward of the previous season, had a phenomenal campaign, scoring a total of 73 goals and providing 8 assists in 65 official matches for his club and national team. 

Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy 27.10.26, 00:26 • 1144 views

Kane beat Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Erling Haaland, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lionel Messi, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri and Lamine Yamal in the voting. 

The top 20 among the men also included: 

11th place - Jude Bellingham ("Real");

12th place - Pau Cubarsí ("Barcelona");

13th place - Achraf Hakimi ("PSG");

14th place - Vitinha ("PSG");

15th place - Declan Rice ("Arsenal");

16th place - Ferran Torres ("Barcelona", "PSG");

17th place - Vinícius Júnior ("Real");

18th place - Marc Cucurella ("Chelsea", "Real Madrid");

19th place - João Neves ("PSG");

20th place - Willian Pacho ("PSG");

21st place - Gabriel ("Arsenal");

22nd place - Lautaro Martínez ("Inter"); 

23rd place - Nuno Mendes ("PSG");

24th place - Luis Díaz ("Bayern Munich");

25th place - Marquinhos ("PSG");

26th place - Dayot Upamecano ("Bayern Munich");

27th place - Bruno Fernandes ("Manchester United");

28th place - Julián Quiñones ("Al-Qadsiah"; scorer of the first goal at the 2026 World Cup);

29th place - William Saliba ("Arsenal") and Sadio Mané ("Al-Nassr").  

The award for the best female footballer of the year went to Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, who currently plays for London City. This is the Spanish midfielder’s third Ballon d’Or. She previously won the award in 2021 and 2022. 

Last season, Putellas played 53 matches in all competitions, scored 26 goals and provided 15 assists. With Barcelona, she won the Spanish league, cup and Super Cup, and also won the UEFA Women’s Champions League. 

It should be noted that, according to media reports, Lamine Yamal was due to arrive in London on a separate aircraft—separately from Barcelona. It was reported that Yamal had prepared a celebration in Paris because he was confident of his victory.

Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time 26.10.26, 23:10 • 3282 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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