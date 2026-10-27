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Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

Harry Kane and Clàudia Pina received the Gerd Müller Trophy as the highest-scoring forwards of the 2025/2026 season. Kane scored 73 goals, while Pina scored 40.

Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy

English Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Mexican Pachuca striker Charlyn Corral won the 2026 Gerd Müller Trophy, awarded to the highest-scoring forwards of the previous season, reports UNN

Details 

In London, at the Palladium Theatre, former England striker and the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, Alan Shearer, and actress Sophie Turner announced that the top scorers were Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Mexican Pachuca striker Charlyn Corral. 

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Harry Kane had a phenomenal 2025/2026 season, scoring a total of 73 goals and providing 8 assists in 65 official matches for his club and national team. 

In the 2025/2026 season, Charlyn Corral, in particular, became the tournament's top scorer in the 2025/2026 Liga MX Femenil season, scoring 40 goals. 

Additional information

The Gerd Müller Trophy has been awarded annually since 2021 (in its first year, the award was called the “Striker of the Year” award). Robert Lewandowski won the award twice, in 2021 and 2022, while in 2023 the prize went to Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

In 2024, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid shared victory in the race for the Gerd Müller Trophy. 

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Last year, Swedish Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and Polish Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor received awards as the world's best forwards. Portuguese winger Luís Figo announced them as the winners.

The prize is named after legendary German striker and 1974 world champion Gerd Müller, who died in August 2021. He won the Ballon d'Or twice, in 1970 and 1972.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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