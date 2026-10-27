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“PSG” has been named the best club of the year for the second consecutive time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

PSG, featuring Illia Zabarnyi, has been named the best club of the year for the second consecutive time. The team won the Champions League, the French championship and two more trophies.

“PSG” has been named the best club of the year for the second consecutive time

French club "Paris Saint-Germain", for which Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays, has been named the best club of the year for the 2025/2026 season for the second consecutive time, reports UNN

Details 

The award was presented to the current Ballon d'Or holder and "PSG" captain, Ousmane Dembélé, by former French midfielder Patrick Vieira. 

Last season, "PSG" won the Champions League for the second consecutive time and triumphed in the French Championship, the Intercontinental Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. 

Spain national team world champion Luis de la Fuente named Coach of the Year 26.10.26, 23:29 • 884 views

The women's team of "Barcelona" was named the best women's club of the year. Last season, the "Catalans" won the Spanish Championship, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup, as well as the Women's Champions League. 

In addition, "Barcelona" goalkeeper Cata Coll was named the best women's goalkeeper of the year, while the team's head coach Pere Romeu was named Coach of the Year. 

Furthermore, "Athletic Bilbao" goalkeeper Unai Simón was named the best goalkeeper of the year. 

We remind you 

In 2025, French club "PSG" was named the best men's club of the 2024/2025 season, having won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Coupe de France, and Ligue 1. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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