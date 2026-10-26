Spain national team world champion Luis de la Fuente named Coach of the Year

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente won the Johan Cruyff Trophy, awarded to the best coach in the world based on the results of the previous season. De la Fuente defeated Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final and led La Roja to the title for the first time in 16 years, reports UNN.

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In London, at the Palladium Theatre, former Spanish coach Rafael Benítez presented the award for Coach of the Year to Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente.

De la Fuente took charge of the Spain national team in 2022 and during his tenure as head coach won UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, defeating the Spain national team in the final.

Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 years

The Johan Cruyff Trophy among women's teams went to Barcelona head coach Pere Romeu, under whom Barça won the Champions League, the Spanish league, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2025/2026 season.

Overall, during his coaching career he has won two Spanish league titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, two Spanish Super Cups and one Champions League trophy with Barcelona.

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Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal won the 2026 Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive time, an award presented to the best young footballer under the age of 21.