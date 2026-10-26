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Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time

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 • 464 views

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive time. During the season, he scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists.

Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time

Lamin Yamal, a winger for Catalan side "Barcelona," won the 2026 Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive time. The award is presented to the best young footballer under the age of 21, reports UNN

Details 

The Kopa Trophy was presented to Yamal by former Ukrainian forward and President of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andriy Shevchenko. 

In the 2025/2026 season, Yamal played 45 matches in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists. 

Yamal also won the World Cup title with the Spain national team. 

Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 years20.07.26, 01:06 • 44508 views

 In addition, "Barcelona" midfielder Vicky López was named the world's best young female player, winning the award for the second consecutive time. 

Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez recognized as the best young players in the world22.09.25, 22:23 • 2950 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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