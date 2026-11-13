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SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11568 views

Serhii Duka, who was released from the pretrial detention center, denies the accusations of involvement in a criminal organization.

SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.
SBU Major General Serhii Duka

SBU Major General Serhii Duka called on members of parliament to establish a temporary investigative commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada to examine the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO and their subordinates in committing corruption crimes. He said he was ready to testify personally before parliamentarians and provide all information about the documented offenses, UNN correspondent reports.

"I ask parliamentarians to establish a TIC and examine, in accordance with the procedure established by law, the activities of the leadership of NABU and SAPO and their subordinates in committing the corruption crimes that we documented," Serhii Duka said while speaking to journalists after his release from the pre-trial detention center.

He emphasized that he was ready to testify during a meeting of the relevant temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada.

Serhii Duka emphasized that the criminal case against him was revenge by the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies for investigating their crimes.

"I did not commit the crimes that NABU and SAPO accuse me of; I emphasize this once again. This is revenge by the heads of law enforcement agencies for the events of last year, namely, the documenting of NABU employees, their corruption crimes, and their leadership," the SBU major general stressed.

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unobstructed operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in the "Carthage" operation was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Serhii Duka in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on a significantly larger amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he had no opportunity to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to hide from the investigation.

After the court's decision, SBU employees began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. The day before, SBU employees defending Ukraine's independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they reported that they had joined the bail collection effort directly from the front line.

Earlier, lawyer Yurii Sukhov published Serhii Duka's open letter from the pre-trial detention center. In the address, the general stated that he had devoted 26 years to serving Ukraine, a significant part of which he spent organizing and conducting special operations.

In addition, Duka explained that his contacts with individuals from the criminal milieu were connected with the performance of operational tasks, rather than participation in a criminal organization. The general also noted that he saw the actions of certain representatives of the anti-corruption agencies as an attempt to settle personal scores. He calls for his activities to be assessed on the basis of evidence, rather than sensational headlines.

Yulia Melnyk

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
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