The bill on terms of service has already been prepared in several versions; work is underway within the government — the Ministry of Defense

The draft law on terms of service has already been prepared in several versions by the Ministry of Defence. Work is currently under way within the government to determine which document will be adopted. Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Liubov Halan said this during Question Time with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, reports UNN.

Details

Such a draft law has already been prepared in several versions by the Ministry of Defence, and work is now under way within the government, as well as with the military and political leadership, obviously regarding what this draft law will affect in terms of how it can be implemented and in which version — Halan said.

She added that the work is proceeding very actively.

We remind you

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is preparing a number of decisions following a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.