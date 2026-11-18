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The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) confirmed the possibility of parole for persons convicted of serious corruption offenses after they have served the portion of their sentence established by law. This was reported by UNN, citing the CCU ruling.

At the same time, the court found unconstitutional the interpretation of the relevant provision of the Criminal Code by the Chernihiv Court of Appeal.

Details

The CCU’s Second Senate adopted the relevant Decision No. 15-r(II)/2026 on November 18, having considered Volodymyr Treizub’s complaint concerning the constitutionality of Clause 2 of Part Three of Article 81 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It provides for the possibility of parole after the convicted person has actually served at least two-thirds of the sentence imposed by the court, including for an intentional serious offense.

In his view, if such convicts are completely deprived of the prospect of early release, the punishment acquires an exclusively punitive nature and contradicts the principles of human dignity and the rehabilitation of convicts.

The applicant referred to four provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 3: a person, their life, dignity, and security are recognized as the highest social value;

Article 23: the right to the free development of one’s personality;

Part 2 of Article 28: the prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment;

Part 3 of Article 63: a convicted person retains the rights of a person and citizen, except for restrictions established by law and a court verdict.

The court examined the issue of applying this provision to persons convicted of serious corruption offenses.

"Having examined the issues raised in the constitutional complaint, the Court concluded that Clause 2 of Part Three of Article 81 of the Code complies with the Constitution of Ukraine insofar as this provision applies to a person convicted of a serious corruption offense," the CCU reported.

During its consideration of the case, the CCU established that, while considering Volodymyr Treizub’s case concerning parole, the Chernihiv Court of Appeal interpreted the relevant provision of the Criminal Code in a manner that does not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the CCU’s decision confirms the possibility of applying the parole mechanism to persons convicted of serious corruption offenses. However, this does not mean automatic release after two-thirds of the sentence has been served. Other conditions stipulated by law must also be met, and the court must issue a corresponding decision.

What is known about Volodymyr Treizub himself

According to the Constitutional Court’s materials, Volodymyr Treizub was serving a prison sentence. The administration of the Menska Correctional Colony in the Chernihiv region, together with the supervisory commission of the Menska City Council, applied to the court with a motion for his parole.

The court of first instance granted the motion, finding that the convicted person had served more than two-thirds of the imposed sentence and had demonstrated rehabilitation through his conduct and attitude toward work. However, the prosecutor’s office appealed the decision. The Chernihiv Court of Appeal supported the prosecution’s position, overturned the decision of the court of first instance, and denied parole. The refusal was based on an interpretation of Article 81 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine under which the appellate court considered its application to persons convicted of serious corruption offenses impossible.

On May 22, 2024, Treizub filed a complaint with the CCU. The Constitutional Court of Ukraine registered Volodymyr Treizub’s constitutional complaint under incoming number 18/181.

It should be noted that open sources also mention a namesake of Volodymyr Treizub who worked for the police in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in 2016.

On December 21, 2016, the local publication CHEline reported the detention of two police officers suspected of accepting a bribe.

Journalists named them as Oleksandr Kulyk and Volodymyr Treizub. According to media reports, the latter worked in Patrol Police Response Sector No. 4. The law enforcement officers were suspected of extorting UAH 8,000 from a driver, which he was supposed to pay so that the officers would not punish him for driving a car while intoxicated. The police officers themselves denied the accusations and claimed that the case had been fabricated.

On March 6, 2020, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the verdict against two police officers from Pryluky, who had been detained in December 2016, had entered into force.

Both men were sentenced to five years in prison with confiscation of property under Part Three of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.